Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 477 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LMT traded up $6.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $474.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,682. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $498.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.