Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 7,881 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,881 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $98.38. 439,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,011. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.09. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $110.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.