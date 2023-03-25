Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CFO Patrik Jeanmonod Sells 3,000 Shares

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $24,990.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,304.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Patrik Jeanmonod also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 24th, Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $38,675.00.
- On Tuesday, December 27th, Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $34,195.00.
Cytek Biosciences Stock Down 3.5 %
NASDAQ CTKB opened at $8.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 422.21 and a beta of 0.30. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CTKB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
About Cytek Biosciences
Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.
