Dantai Capital Ltd Purchases New Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Dantai Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,101,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,371,000. KE comprises about 13.3% of Dantai Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of KE by 62.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,231,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,576,000 after buying an additional 472,091 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of KE by 82.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 62,208 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of KE during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE during the third quarter worth about $320,000. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BEKE. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.12.

KE Price Performance

About KE

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.26. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $21.08.

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

