Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRIGet Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.85-8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.45-10.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.42 billion. Darden Restaurants also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.85-$8.00 EPS.

DRI opened at $152.58 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $154.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $159.85.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $233,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,281.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

