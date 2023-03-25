Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.85-8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.45-10.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.42 billion. Darden Restaurants also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.85-$8.00 EPS.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.4 %

DRI opened at $152.58 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $154.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $159.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $233,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,281.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.