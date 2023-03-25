Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.85-$8.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.85-8.00 EPS.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,608,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $154.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.31.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages have commented on DRI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.85.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,472 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,646,000 after buying an additional 532,340 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after buying an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3,207.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 346,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,986,000 after buying an additional 336,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Stories

