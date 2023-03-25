Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Darden Restaurants updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.85-$8.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.85-8.00 EPS.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI stock opened at $152.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.31. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $154.14.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.85.

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,646,000 after acquiring an additional 532,340 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,472 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,066,000 after purchasing an additional 240,195 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.