Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.61

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.61 and last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVDCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Davide Campari-Milano Trading Down 7.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

