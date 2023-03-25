DeepBrain Chain Market Cap Tops $15.38 Million (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 32.6% against the dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $15.38 million and approximately $936,995.83 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.68 or 0.00334526 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,171.34 or 0.26166314 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00010220 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

