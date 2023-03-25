DEI (DEI) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $526.06

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last week, DEI has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000706 BTC on exchanges. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.45 billion and approximately $526.06 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.21 or 0.00339090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012338 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00008871 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015880 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.