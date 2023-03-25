Dejitaru Tsuka Reaches One Day Volume of $3.49 Million (TSUKA)

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can now be purchased for about $0.0673 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. Dejitaru Tsuka has a total market cap of $67.33 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.27 or 0.00330856 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,139.29 or 0.25879232 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010108 BTC.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka’s genesis date was May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dejitaru Tsuka is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official website is www.dejitarutsuka.io.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.06805057 USD and is down -4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $4,017,162.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

