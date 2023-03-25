Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Price Target Cut to GBX 88 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 91 ($1.12) to GBX 88 ($1.08) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DROOF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Deliveroo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 115 ($1.41) in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Deliveroo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.33.

Deliveroo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DROOF opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Deliveroo has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

