Dentacoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million (DCN)

Dentacoin (DCN) traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 24th. Over the last week, Dentacoin has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Dentacoin has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $5,175.19 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dentacoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Dentacoin Profile

Dentacoin was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Dentacoin’s total supply is 7,283,485,741,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,105,296,887 tokens. Dentacoin’s official Twitter account is @dentacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dentacoin is https://reddit.com/r/dentacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dentacoin is www.dentacoin.com.

Dentacoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dentacoin ( DCN ) is a blockchain solution for the global dental industry. It is developing a new dental ecosystem with the following goals: – Make preventive dental care affordable to people with lower costs and/or no private insurances – through Dentacoin Assurance; – Help people improve their oral hygiene habits through a dedicated app – Dentacare; – Provide market data about patients’ opinions/needs through DentaVox surveys; – Deliver the infrastructure for trusted and detailed patient feedback for dentists to improve upon – Dentacoin Trusted Reviews; – Secure and ease all payments while reducing transaction costs through an industry-specific cryptocurrency (Dentacoin) and the Dentacoin Wallet dApp.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dentacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dentacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dentacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

