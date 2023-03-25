Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target to $77.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CAH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $70.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.84. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.