Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €50.00 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DPW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.50 ($46.77) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.50 ($40.32) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($49.46) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €41.44 ($44.56) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €40.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.35. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($32.82) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($44.43).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

