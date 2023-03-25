dForce USD (USX) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $40.05 million and $16,788.53 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.03 or 0.00339106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012345 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00021127 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000707 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008855 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00015853 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000640 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000222 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,671,938 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99702848 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $6,931.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

