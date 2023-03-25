Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.0756 on Major Exchanges

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion and approximately $405.46 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0756 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.26 or 0.00334068 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00012422 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000705 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00008903 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000659 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00015936 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

