Domino’s Pizza Group’s (DOM) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Digital Look reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 240 ($2.95) price target on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.30) price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 342 ($4.20).

LON DOM opened at GBX 276.80 ($3.40) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,456.84, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 298.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 274.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52 week low of GBX 214.34 ($2.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 391.40 ($4.81).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a GBX 6.80 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. Domino’s Pizza Group’s payout ratio is 5,263.16%.

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Edward Jamieson sold 26,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £70,920.58 ($87,093.92). 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

