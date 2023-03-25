Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DEI has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.44.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

NYSE DEI opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.30. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 138.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 400.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1,128.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile



Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

See Also

