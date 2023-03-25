Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Piper Sandler

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Douglas Emmett from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.44.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 138.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 373,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after buying an additional 190,748 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 13,122 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 35,371 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 400.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,885,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,576,000 after buying an additional 666,602 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

