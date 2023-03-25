Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% during the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $180.52 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $213.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.