Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

EBMT has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

Shares of EBMT stock opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $27.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBMT. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on August 1, 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

See Also

