eCash (XEC) Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. In the last week, eCash has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a total market cap of $585.85 million and approximately $5.49 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,396.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.29 or 0.00453692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00133581 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00028964 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000612 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,342,773,423,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,342,792,173,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The developers of Bitcoin ABC have rebranded the project as eCash and changed the token name from BCHA to XEC. The project is led by Amaury Sechet, the creator of Bitcoin Cash, and aims to build hard digital cash that scales and is secure with low latency. eCash uses the Avalanche consensus layer and introduces new concepts such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains. The rebranding coincides with the launch of the eCash project.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.