Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Edison International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.27.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $68.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.47. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $73.32.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.38%.

Institutional Trading of Edison International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 980.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Articles

