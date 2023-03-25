Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EDIT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Editas Medicine from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $514.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.90. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $21.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58.

Insider Transactions at Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.04). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 50.28% and a negative net margin of 1,118.32%. The company had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $41,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,243 shares in the company, valued at $737,269.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $26,979.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,955.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $41,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,269.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,460 shares of company stock valued at $89,105 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 1,753.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.