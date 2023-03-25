Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,940 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EW. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,685,000 after acquiring an additional 860,313 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $521,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,287,695.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $521,187.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,821 shares of company stock worth $7,902,704 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.95.

NYSE:EW opened at $80.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

