Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EKSO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 319,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 152,028 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Ekso Bionics by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. 12.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

