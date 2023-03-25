Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) Trading Down 0.4%

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 460 ($5.65) and last traded at GBX 480 ($5.89). Approximately 35,289 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 33,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 482 ($5.92).

Elixirr International Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 505.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 533.08. The firm has a market cap of £212.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,000.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

About Elixirr International

Elixirr International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers creative, marketing, and self-funded transformation services. The company offers its services for various industries, such as automotive and transportation, manufacturing, business and financial services, charities, energy, utilities and resources, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, insurance, luxury and fashion, travel and leisure, telecommunications, technology, retail and consumer goods, private equity, media, and entertainment and sports industries.

