Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Given New GBX 100 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 97 ($1.19) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

LON ESP opened at GBX 84.50 ($1.04) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 87.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 86.90. Empiric Student Property has a 52 week low of GBX 74 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 103.80 ($1.27). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.34. The stock has a market cap of £509.83 million, a P/E ratio of 768.18, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Empiric Student Property’s previous dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Empiric Student Property’s payout ratio is presently 3,636.36%.

In other news, insider Alice Avis purchased 53,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £46,096 ($56,608.13). 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

