Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRDA opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $498.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of -0.87. Entrada Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $24.38.

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.04.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $36,198.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,841.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,479 shares of company stock worth $211,431. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,754,000 after purchasing an additional 42,327 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 944,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after buying an additional 68,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after buying an additional 107,783 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 54.2% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 199,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 14,839 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.