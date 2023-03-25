EOS One Day Volume Reaches $209.32 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00004239 BTC on exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and approximately $209.32 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00009631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004699 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003929 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001165 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,086,286,164 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,284,170 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

