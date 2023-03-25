ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Acquired by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,197 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ePlus by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ePlus

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $759,981.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $48.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.00. ePlus inc. has a twelve month low of $40.37 and a twelve month high of $62.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.27.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. ePlus had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $623.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

