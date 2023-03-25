Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Lifted to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
EQNR has been the subject of several other reports. Pareto Securities upgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Equinor ASA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. HSBC downgraded Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $318.63.
Equinor ASA Price Performance
EQNR opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.47. The company has a market cap of $87.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equinor ASA (EQNR)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.