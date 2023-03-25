Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Lifted to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EQNR has been the subject of several other reports. Pareto Securities upgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Equinor ASA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. HSBC downgraded Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $318.63.

EQNR opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.47. The company has a market cap of $87.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 5.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

