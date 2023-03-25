Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March 25th (ACIU, ALRM, BVN, CSX, GDEN, GDS, HGV, HY, NEX, RDCM)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, March 25th:

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Get AC Immune SA alerts:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.