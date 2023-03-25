ERC20 Market Capitalization Reaches $11.76 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $11.76 million and $1,287.65 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007564 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00030836 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001726 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018749 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00200144 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,615.28 or 0.99990474 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01018053 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $220.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

