EscoinToken (ELG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $142.51 Million

EscoinToken (ELG) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. EscoinToken has a market capitalization of $142.51 million and $201,426.60 worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EscoinToken has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One EscoinToken token can currently be bought for about $2.82 or 0.00010294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EscoinToken Profile

EscoinToken’s genesis date was April 30th, 2020. EscoinToken’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,471,183 tokens. The official website for EscoinToken is www.escoin.ee. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @escoinico. The Reddit community for EscoinToken is https://reddit.com/r/escoinico.

According to CryptoCompare, “Escoin aims to allow its clients access to lawyers from all around the world through Prae Legal Network, with expertise in a diverse range of cross-border transactions.

The project aims to meet the needs of clients in any speciality of law, in any jurisdictions in the world with commanding in-depth knowledge of the local laws, customs and judicial systems.”

EscoinToken Token Trading

