Evercore ISI Upgrades Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) to “Outperform”

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.30.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of FL stock opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. Foot Locker has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $241,118,000 after purchasing an additional 386,775 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,526,631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $208,848,000 after purchasing an additional 500,213 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,492,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $139,866,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after purchasing an additional 248,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,471 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $63,014,000 after purchasing an additional 37,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

