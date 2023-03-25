Everscale (EVER) Market Capitalization Reaches $151.47 Million

Everscale (EVER) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last seven days, Everscale has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Everscale has a total market capitalization of $151.47 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for about $0.0871 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everscale Profile

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,049,945,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,738,861,348 coins. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

