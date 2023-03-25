Evmos (EVMOS) Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One Evmos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001246 BTC on exchanges. Evmos has a market cap of $102.51 million and $1.98 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Evmos has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Evmos alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.10 or 0.00331427 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,125.88 or 0.25923947 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010125 BTC.

Evmos Profile

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Buying and Selling Evmos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Evmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.