Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Trading Up 4.8%

Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) was up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 12,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 108,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Excellon Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Excellon Resources

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Excellon Resources stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 113,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Excellon Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded on March 4, 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

