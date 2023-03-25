Expensify’s (EXFY) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXFY. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.11.

Shares of EXFY opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. Expensify has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $516.88 million, a PE ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $43.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.35 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.18%. Expensify’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Expensify will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,289 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $622,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $1,063,900. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expensify by 213.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 38,152 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Expensify by 1,452.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 50,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

