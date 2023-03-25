Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.80

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.80 and traded as low as C$7.78. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$7.83, with a volume of 140,140 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have commented on FSZ shares. CIBC decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.57.
The stock has a market cap of C$650.03 million, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.
