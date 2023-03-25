Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.80

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.80 and traded as low as C$7.78. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$7.83, with a volume of 140,140 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on FSZ shares. CIBC decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.57.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$650.03 million, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiera Capital Dividend Announcement

Fiera Capital Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 358.33%.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

