Financial Survey: ATRenew (RERE) vs. Its Peers

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ATRenew to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.8% of ATRenew shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.2% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of ATRenew shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

ATRenew has a beta of -1.23, indicating that its share price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATRenew’s rivals have a beta of 0.87, indicating that their average share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATRenew 0 0 0 0 N/A ATRenew Competitors 70 661 1213 39 2.62

This is a summary of current recommendations for ATRenew and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 20.29%. Given ATRenew’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ATRenew has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares ATRenew and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATRenew -24.73% -2.21% -1.82% ATRenew Competitors -13.99% -43.41% -2.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ATRenew and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ATRenew $1.43 billion -$357.82 million -1.90 ATRenew Competitors $7.75 billion $72.50 million 20.64

ATRenew’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ATRenew. ATRenew is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ATRenew rivals beat ATRenew on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,287 AHS stores and 21 Paipai stores in 214 cities. The company was formerly known as AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. and changed its name to ATRenew Inc. November 2021. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

