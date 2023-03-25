First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.92

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 739053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First BanCorp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First BanCorp. Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 31.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John A. Heffern purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $34,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $985,630.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First BanCorp.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maven Securities LTD boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 60,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,259,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 294,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 18,356 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at $873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

