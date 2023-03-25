First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Shares Down 0.4%

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $8.87. 3,839 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 36,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

The company has a market capitalization of $53.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Seacoast Bancorp by 15.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in First Seacoast Bancorp by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 29,269 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the banking business. Its business consists of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank, in residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and multi-family real estate loans, acquisition, development and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and consumer loans.

