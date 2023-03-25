First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Increases Dividend to $0.61 Per Share

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.609 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65.

Get First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,628,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 23.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 4,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $100,000.

About First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index weighted in tiers and selected using growth and value factors. FBZ was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.