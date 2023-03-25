First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on March 31st

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.292 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $70.92 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $79.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day moving average of $73.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,765,000 after acquiring an additional 93,954 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 928.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 396,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,748,000 after buying an additional 358,303 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 189,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after buying an additional 58,451 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

