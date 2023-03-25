First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

FDTS stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $45.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Get First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 640.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 60,192 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at $1,000,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $604,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period.

About First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FDTS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 400 small-cap companies selected from the S&P Developed Markets ex-US BMI based on S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.