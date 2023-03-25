First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ DDIV opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.98. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $34.66.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDIV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,115,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 85.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 52.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $232,000.

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

