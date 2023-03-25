First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIVGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ DDIV opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.98. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $34.66.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDIV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,115,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 85.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 52.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $232,000.

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Dividend History for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)

