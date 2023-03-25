First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.099 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.60 million, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.83. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $29.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average of $25.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 72.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 179.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,561 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Low Vol index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, low-volatility stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by the inverse of their volatility.

